Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned

13 June 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The second branch of the Mount Ovit Tunnel, which will connect Turkey’s two northern provinces, namely, Rize and Erzurum, will be commissioned in the country June 13, the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the tunnel’s opening ceremony, according to the ministry.

The first branch of the tunnel was commissioned Nov. 22, 2017.

The length of the Mount Ovit Tunnel is 14.3 kilometers. The project is worth 1.114 billion Turkish liras.

In early 2012, Turkey announced a tender for the construction of the tunnel. Turkish Cengiz Insaat company won the tender.

The construction of the tunnel was launched on May 13, 2012. According to the initial calculations, the construction of the tunnel was to be completed in 2015.

There are 39 road tunnels and three railway tunnels in Turkey. New Mount Zigana, Mount Kop Tunnel, Sabuncubeli and Dolmabahce-Fulya tunnels are being constructed in the country.

(4.5573 TRY = $1 on June 13)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 12:49
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 12:06
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey meet in Eskisehir (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 21:00
TANAP is indicator of trust between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 12 June 20:07
Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to receive gas from TANAP through Bulgaria, Romania
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:59
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership
Turkey 12 June 18:16
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06
Ankara offers Tehran to launch joint operations against PKK: defense minister
Turkey 12 June 15:57
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 12 June 15:29
Turkish Armed Forces won’t leave Iraq: defense ministry
World 12 June 14:27
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 14:02
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Turkey is determined to fight against PKK - Chief of General Staff
Turkey 12 June 12:37
Turkish General Staff: Over 30 PKK members killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 12 June 11:59
Maros Sefcovic: TANAP’s official opening - "we are turning intentions into reality" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12 June 10:28