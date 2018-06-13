Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The second branch of the Mount Ovit Tunnel, which will connect Turkey’s two northern provinces, namely, Rize and Erzurum, will be commissioned in the country June 13, the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the tunnel’s opening ceremony, according to the ministry.

The first branch of the tunnel was commissioned Nov. 22, 2017.

The length of the Mount Ovit Tunnel is 14.3 kilometers. The project is worth 1.114 billion Turkish liras.

In early 2012, Turkey announced a tender for the construction of the tunnel. Turkish Cengiz Insaat company won the tender.

The construction of the tunnel was launched on May 13, 2012. According to the initial calculations, the construction of the tunnel was to be completed in 2015.

There are 39 road tunnels and three railway tunnels in Turkey. New Mount Zigana, Mount Kop Tunnel, Sabuncubeli and Dolmabahce-Fulya tunnels are being constructed in the country.

(4.5573 TRY = $1 on June 13)

