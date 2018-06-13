Eurasian Development Bank places bonds at Kazakh Stock Exchange

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has placed three bond issues worth 50 billion tenge at the Kazakh Stock Exchange, the press service of the bank said in a message.

"During the auctions, the investors submitted 35 applications worth 54 billion tenge. The demand for bonds at the cut-off rate exceeded the value of the placement itself," the message said.

Moody's ratings agency assigned the international credit rating Baa1 to the bonds.

The list of investors participating in the bidding included the National Bank, Kazakh commercial banks, insurance market participants, and individual brokerage companies.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news