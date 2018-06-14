Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

14 June 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
OSCE talks on possibility of co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan in near future
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 16:47
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 16:24
Uzbek-S.Korean firm to buy ultrasonic transformers via tender
Tenders 16:23
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices for over $22.6M
ICT 16:23
Launch of SGC a happy moment for Azerbaijan, EU: Daniilidis
Oil&Gas 15:43
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Uzbek bank to become principal member of MasterCard International
Economy news 14:24
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14:18
Minister: Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Turkey at most affordable prices
Oil&Gas 13:44
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 13:39
IGB: All financial issues related to EU likely to be closed soon (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:24
Azerbaijan exports large batch of cables to Tajikistan (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:58
Uzbekistan to introduce consumer basket, subsistence minimum
Economy news 12:56
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operators increase
ICT 12:50
TANAP gas to help West realize importance of Turkish-Azerbaijani solidarity - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 11:59
Lithuanian retail technology company eyes to expand services portfolio in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks another possible manat devaluation
Business 11:30