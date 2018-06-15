Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Turkic-speaking countries may consider creating a single customs zone in the future, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He said that Uzbekistan's accession to the Turkic Council will pave a way for realizing all kinds of projects not only in economy, but also in education, youth, sports and tourism.

"After the visit of the president of Turkey to Uzbekistan, Uzbek government decided to participate in the work of the Turkic Council. Uzbekistan's accession to the organization is very important. Due to the dynamics of development and population, Uzbekistan will make an important contribution to the work of the Turkic Council," Guliyev said.

He also noted that reduction and complete elimination of trade barriers, such as, for example, import duties and quotas can help increase the volume of international trade between the countries of Central Asia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Reduction of import duties, in turn, can be carried out by the initiative of the Turkic Council through formation of a customs union, or a free trade zone, or as a result of international negotiations," Guliyev concluded.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 30, 2018, said his country will start participating in the work of the Turkic Council, headquartered in Istanbul.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan will also participate in the next meeting of the Council, which will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Turkic Council is an international organization uniting modern Turkic states. The main goal of the organization is to develop thorough cooperation between its member states. The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in the city of Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

Current members of the Turkic Council are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

