Uzbekistan becomes world's fourth largest cherry exporter

15 June 2018 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan ranked fourth among the exporters of cherry in the world, due to the active expansion of cherry fields in 2013-2017, the EastFruit company said in a message.

In 2017, Uzbekistan exported about 32,000 tons of sweet cherries, which is 5,000 tons more than same indicator of Spain, according to EastFruit analysts.

In 2018, the export of Uzbek cherries may grow to 36,000-38,000 tons.

Five years ago, Uzbekistan’s export of sweet cherry did not exceed 5,000 tons per year, however in 2016-2017 the volume of export increased sharply, which may be considered a huge achievement, given that the quality of Uzbek cherries as a final product, if evaluated from the market point of view, remains rather low.

"Uzbekistan still sells 99.5 percent of its products to Russia and Kazakhstan, which is a problem in terms of the possibility of developing this line of business. After all, Uzbek products are practically not in demand in other countries. Therefore, all attempts to diversify exports remain relatively unsuccessful," according to EastFruit.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

