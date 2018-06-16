Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

In connection with Eid al-Fitr holiday and the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies June 15.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 4 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 5 1.7 June 12 1.7 June 6 1.7 June 13 1.7 June 7 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 8 1.7 June 15 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.001 manats or 0.05 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 2.002325 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 4 1.9875 June 11 2.0057 June 5 1.9869 June 12 2.0006 June 6 1.9916 June 13 1.9963 June 7 2.0052 June 14 2.0067 June 8 2.0074 June 15 - Average weekly 1.99572 Average weekly 2.002325

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02715 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 4 0.0273 June 11 0.0273 June 5 0.0274 June 12 0.0271 June 6 0.0274 June 13 0.027 June 7 0.0276 June 14 0.0272 June 8 0.0273 June 15 - Average weekly 0.0274 Average weekly 0.02715

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 4.45 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37275 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 4 0.3665 June 11 0.3804 June 5 0.3703 June 12 0.3759 June 6 0.3701 June 13 0.3705 June 7 0.3741 June 14 0.3642 June 8 0.3788 June 15 - Average weekly 0.37196 Average weekly 0.37275

