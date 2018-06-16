Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
In connection with Eid al-Fitr holiday and the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies June 15.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
June 12
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
1.7
|
June 13
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
June 14
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.001 manats or 0.05 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 2.002325 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 4
|
1.9875
|
June 11
|
2.0057
|
June 5
|
1.9869
|
June 12
|
2.0006
|
June 6
|
1.9916
|
June 13
|
1.9963
|
June 7
|
2.0052
|
June 14
|
2.0067
|
June 8
|
2.0074
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.99572
|
Average weekly
|
2.002325
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02715 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 4
|
0.0273
|
June 11
|
0.0273
|
June 5
|
0.0274
|
June 12
|
0.0271
|
June 6
|
0.0274
|
June 13
|
0.027
|
June 7
|
0.0276
|
June 14
|
0.0272
|
June 8
|
0.0273
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.0274
|
Average weekly
|
0.02715
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 4.45 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37275 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 4
|
0.3665
|
June 11
|
0.3804
|
June 5
|
0.3703
|
June 12
|
0.3759
|
June 6
|
0.3701
|
June 13
|
0.3705
|
June 7
|
0.3741
|
June 14
|
0.3642
|
June 8
|
0.3788
|
June 15
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.37196
|
Average weekly
|
0.37275
