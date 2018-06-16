Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

16 June 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

In connection with Eid al-Fitr holiday and the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies June 15.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 4

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 5

1.7

June 12

1.7

June 6

1.7

June 13

1.7

June 7

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 8

1.7

June 15

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.001 manats or 0.05 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 2.002325 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 4

1.9875

June 11

2.0057

June 5

1.9869

June 12

2.0006

June 6

1.9916

June 13

1.9963

June 7

2.0052

June 14

2.0067

June 8

2.0074

June 15

-

Average weekly

1.99572

Average weekly

2.002325

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02715 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 4

0.0273

June 11

0.0273

June 5

0.0274

June 12

0.0271

June 6

0.0274

June 13

0.027

June 7

0.0276

June 14

0.0272

June 8

0.0273

June 15

-

Average weekly

0.0274

Average weekly

0.02715

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 4.45 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.37275 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 4

0.3665

June 11

0.3804

June 5

0.3703

June 12

0.3759

June 6

0.3701

June 13

0.3705

June 7

0.3741

June 14

0.3642

June 8

0.3788

June 15

-

Average weekly

0.37196

Average weekly

0.37275

