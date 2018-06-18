Pakistani private airline may launch direct flight to Baku soon (Exclusive)

18 June 2018 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A private airline from Pakistan has expressed an interest in starting direct flights to Baku, and currently negotiates with Azerbaijani side on terms and conditions of such cooperation, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand told Trend.

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan have great potential in tourism cooperation, and we have already seen a 400 percent increase in tourist turnover in last 2 years. We hope this fact will give an impetus to opening direct flights between our countries soon," said the ambassador.

He added that the start of direct flights will not only increase tourism ties, but boost trade and economic activity between the two sides.

In 2017 the number of Pakistani citizens, visiting Azerbaijan was between 20,000 – 25,000 people, and this number is expected to increase.

"The number of people in Azerbaijan, who learn about Pakistan, increases, as well as the number of Pakistani citizens getting acquainted with Azerbaijan, who wishes to visit this country," said Mohmand.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $5.2 million. Around $402,470 of this amount accounted for export of Azerbaijan’s products to Pakistan, and $4.8 million accounted for import of Pakistani products to Azerbaijan.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev_

Azernews Newspaper
