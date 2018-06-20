Demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply

20 June 2018 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received 350 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on June 20, CBA said in a message.

According to the message, the demand at the auction amounted to 843.8 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 8.01 percent.

The CBA has started to hold deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

Deposit auction is a tender in which the Central Bank attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is the sterilization of the money supply.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 20)

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Central Bank of Azerbaijan selling notes worth 300M manats
Economy news 15 June 12:18
NBCOs in Azerbaijan may start obtaining loans directly from CBA
Economy news 14 June 19:51
Issue of 200 manat banknotes not to affect inflation expectations, says CBA head
Economy news 14 June 14:02
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 14 June 12:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to further reduce interest rate
Business 14 June 11:19
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy news 11 June 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to sell manat bonds
Economy news 8 June 18:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 8 June 15:43
Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market jumps up
Economy news 7 June 16:10
Cash in circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 7 June 10:02
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase by 10pct
Economy news 6 June 19:18
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 6 June 17:37
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 7
Economy news 6 June 17:08
Azerbaijan’s districts record rise in lending
Economy news 6 June 16:13
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 June 14:23
Azerbaijani Central Bank sees 14% growth in currency reserves
Economy news 5 June 15:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 2 June 11:21
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 4
Economy news 1 June 17:07