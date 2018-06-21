Kazakh government plans to increase area of irrigated land

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Area of ​​irrigated agricultural lands in Kazakhstan will increase, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Yevniev said at the meeting of the government, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The area of ​​irrigated lands in Kazakhstan is planned to increase to 3.5 million hectares, that is, the share of irrigated land from the total crop area will increase from 7 percent to 16 percent.

"Despite irrigated lands account for only seven percent of the total area of ​​crops in Kazakhstan (21.9 million hectares), they provide more than 40 percent of the cost of the country’s crop production," said Yevniev.

He also added that Kazakh government plans to increase the total area of ​​irrigated land to two million hectares within the framework of the state program, and involve 1.5 million hectares more in production of agricultural products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news