Kazakhstan, China to jointly build dam on Khorgos river

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified an agreement on cooperation with China for construction of the Chukurbulak dam on the Khorgos river, Kazakh media outlets report.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the parties will jointly build a dam on the Khorgos river at a distance of five kilometers from the joint Kazakh-Chinese hydroelectric complex.

The agreement between the two countries was signed in Astana in June 2017.

The cost of the project amounts to 11.7 billion tenge. The dam will be owned by Kazakhstan and China with equal shares.

The agreement also envisages the construction of a central reinforced concrete part, supporting part of the dam, a control and measuring system, a temporary bridge and a water drainage channel for passing water during the construction period, as well as bank protection structures below the dam.

($1 = 341 tenge on June 21)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news