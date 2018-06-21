Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s state budget increase

21 June 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Demand for meat products increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:07
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
CPC opens tender for examination of pipeline ECP system
Tenders 15:37
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 21
Economy news 14:43
Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget
Economy news 14:26
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 12:49
Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights
Economy news 12:46
Kazakh government plans to increase area of irrigated land
Economy news 12:38
KazPrime indicator value for June 21
Economy news 10:25
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:55
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of transformer substation
Tenders 20 June 16:41
Kazakhstan plans to issue mortgage loans
Economy news 20 June 16:17
Kazakh National Fund sees funds inflow increase
Economy news 20 June 15:12
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 20
Economy news 20 June 14:45
Income of Kazakhstan’s transport companies increases
Economy news 20 June 12:55
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 20 June 12:39
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for supply of measuring transformers
Tenders 20 June 12:35