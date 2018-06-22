Russian government approves draft convention on Caspian Sea status

22 June 2018 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Russian government has approved the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, says the relevant resolution published on the official internet portal of legal information.

The document also proposes to submit to the President of Russia a proposal to sign the convention.

The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a five-sided document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The issue of the status of the Caspian Sea remains a key topic of discussion at the summits of the states of the region.

For the first time, the leaders of the five countries met in 2002 in Ashgabat. The second Caspian summit was held in Tehran in 2007, the third - in Baku in 2010, and the fourth - in Astrakhan in 2014.

---

Azernews Newspaper
