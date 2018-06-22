Azerbaijan’s Trade House opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

A solemn opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Trade House was held in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, June 22.

The Azerbaijani delegation, headed by the country’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, attended the ceremony.

From the Ukrainian side, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv took part in the ceremony.

Among the products to be presented in the Trade House under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand will be mineral waters, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, motor oils, tea and other products.

It is Azerbaijan’s third Trade House abroad. The first Trade House opened in Minsk, Belarus in May 2017. Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Latvia was registered at the end of 2017.

Another Trade House is expected to open in Shanghai, China.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $304.8 million in January-May 2018, of which over $144 million accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine.

The trade turnover between the countries increased by 36.5 percent for the year.

