Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels

The government of Kazakhstan adopted the law on elimination of the function of the authorized body for the technical inspection of small vessels, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message.

From now on, control over ensuring the safety of small boats will be carried out only as part of the inspections of the relevant bodies.

Small vessels, reaching a length of up to 20 meters and having complex structures, in turn, will relate to the concept of "deck small vessel". The technical survey in their relation was transferred to the State Register of Shipping of Kazakhstan.

Presently, the number of registered small vessels in Kazakhstan amounts to about 18,000 units, 872 of which are deck vessels.

“The law will allow reducing administrative barriers for 95 percent of individuals and legal entities, as well as, business entities that own small vessels, ensuring the quality of technical supervision over the most dimensional and technically difficult small-sized vessels. It also aims to improve the level of security in the small fleet,” the message said.

