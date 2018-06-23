Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels

23 June 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The government of Kazakhstan adopted the law on elimination of the function of the authorized body for the technical inspection of small vessels, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message.

From now on, control over ensuring the safety of small boats will be carried out only as part of the inspections of the relevant bodies.

Small vessels, reaching a length of up to 20 meters and having complex structures, in turn, will relate to the concept of "deck small vessel". The technical survey in their relation was transferred to the State Register of Shipping of Kazakhstan.

Presently, the number of registered small vessels in Kazakhstan amounts to about 18,000 units, 872 of which are deck vessels.

“The law will allow reducing administrative barriers for 95 percent of individuals and legal entities, as well as, business entities that own small vessels, ensuring the quality of technical supervision over the most dimensional and technically difficult small-sized vessels. It also aims to improve the level of security in the small fleet,” the message said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 22 June 20:44
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of spare parts for vehicles
Tenders 22 June 18:58
Kazakhstan’s defense ministry opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Tenders 22 June 18:38
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 22 June 17:50
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 22
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Kazakhstan increases production, export of salt
Economy news 22 June 14:33
Production of vegetable oil increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 22 June 14:33
Value of remittances in Kazakhstan soars
Economy news 22 June 12:58
Azerbaijan chose to co-op with West, hasn't changed position since - PM
Politics 22 June 11:12
KazPrime indicator value for June 22
Economy news 22 June 10:55
Kazakh parliament adopts law on currency control
Economy news 21 June 21:56
Kazakhstan, China to jointly build dam on Khorgos river
Economy news 21 June 18:45
Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s state budget increase
Economy news 21 June 17:47
Demand for meat products increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 21 June 17:07
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 21 June 16:26
CPC opens tender for examination of pipeline ECP system
Tenders 21 June 15:37
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 21
Economy news 21 June 14:43
Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget
Economy news 21 June 14:26