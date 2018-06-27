Big Azerbaijani agropark to launch milk processing plant (Exclusive)

27 June 2018 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
"Yalama" agropark increases acreage several times
Economy news 25 June 11:19
Azerbaijan’s Agjabadi agricultural park may be commissioned in late 2018
Business 16 June 15:00
Tajik-Chinese joint venture to build MPP on Konchoch ore field by 2020
Tajikistan 25 May 15:41
15 agricultural parks to start operating in Azerbaijan in 2018
Business 23 May 11:49
Cost of milk production should be reduced in Azerbaijan
Business 11 May 17:02
New standards for dairy products being drafted in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11 May 13:24
Association of milk producers, exporters created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 March 17:09
Local entrepreneurs increase milk production in North Kazakhstan
Economy news 18 December 2017 14:56
Lack of agricultural production forces Kazakhstan's Karaganda to take measures
Economy news 6 November 2017 17:43
Kazakhstan ups meat and milk production
Kazakhstan 23 October 2017 09:57
Minister: Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks cost 207M manats (PHOTO)
Economy news 25 July 2017 15:17
Another agropark may appear in Azerbaijan’s Shamkir
Economy news 21 February 2017 16:36
Uzbekistan reconstructs processing plant
Economy news 14 January 2016 20:39
Kazakhstan to significantly increase milk production
Economy news 13 August 2013 14:14