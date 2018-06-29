Azerbaijan increases 2018 state budget revenues, expenditures

29 June 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov, Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's parliament has approved the draft amendments to the Law on the State Budget for 2018.

Thus, forecasts on revenues of the country’s state budget for 2018 are increasing by 1.983 million manats (9.9 percent) to 22.110 million manats and expenditures are increasing by 2.014 million manats (9.6 percent) to 23.061 million manats. The state budget deficit is forecast at 951 million manats (an increase of 31 million manats), which will be equal to 1.3 percent of the expected GDP of Azerbaijan in 2018.

Revenues from the Ministry of Taxes are decreasing by 527 million manats, and revenues from the State Customs Committee are increasing by 785 million manats.

In addition, SOFAZ (State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan) transfer to the state budget is increasing by 1.75 billion manats.

In the expenditures part, defense expenditures have been increased from 2.739 billion manats to 2.905 billion manats, as well as social expenditures were also raised.

The Azerbaijani government will also allocate 963.2 million manats for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to finance operations at a number of fields and support for Azerenerji OJSC.

Some 663.2 million manats of this amount will be spent on increasing the authorized capital of SOCAR, which will allocate these funds to finance drilling operations at the Umid, Karabakh and Babek fields. The remaining funds (300 million manats) will be allocated for subsidizing Azerenerji OJSC.

In addition to these funds, Azerenerji OJSC will receive 81.4 million manats to cover its obligations to the Finnish Wartsila company as part of the equipment purchase for the thermal power plant near the Sangachal Power Plant and for provision of technical support in this regard.

The revenues of Azerbaijan’s adjusted consolidated budget for 2018 are forecast at 28,086.8 million manats, which is 3,981.1 million manats or 16.5 percent more than the approved budget. The consolidated budget expenditures will amount to 26.537 million manats, which is 1,600.2 million manats or 6.4 percent more than the approved figures.

In accordance with new forecasts, the previously approved deficit of the consolidated state budget in the amount of 831.1 million manats will be replaced by a surplus of 1,549.8 million manats.

The budget forecasts were adjusted considering oil price at $55 per barrel. The base price for oil set in the state budget for this year was $45.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani mobile operator talks launch of virtual office service for small businesses
ICT 15:09
Mobile subscribers in Azerbaijan to access new mobile signature
ICT 15:02
Food in Azerbaijan to pass state registration through "ASAN" system
Society 14:54
Aztelekom LLC increases number of internet ports
ICT 14:44
Azer Turk Bank increases interest rate, terms on deposits
Society 14:42
Azerbaijan changing rules of supply, registration of agrochemicals
Business 14:32
Over $20M to be allocated to preserve national agro-biodiversity in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:26
Azerbaijan to liquidate hygienic certificates for products
Business 14:21
Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service
ICT 14:15
Azerbaijan’s finance minister talks reasons for 2018 state budget revision
Economy news 13:40
Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics kick off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
US Department of State: Meeting on Afghanistan in Baku shows Azerbaijan's important role
Politics 13:04
Personnel appointments underway in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry
Society 13:04
Time of launch of Azerbaijani satellite postponed again
ICT 12:39
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:57
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 11:09
US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)
Politics 11:05