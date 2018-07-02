Next hearings on claims of creditors of liquidated Demirbank to be held on July 6

2 July 2018 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The next hearings on the list of claims of creditors of the liquidated Demirbank will be held in the Baku Court of Appeal at 14:30 (local time, GMT+4) on July 6, 2018, the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund, which is engaged in the liquidation of the bank, said in a statement.

The Fund requests creditors to participate in the court proceedings by submitting the evidences of their claims.

Address: Baku, Z.Khalilov Street, 540th quarter.

Phone: (99412) 538-16-08, 538-19-02

Fax: (99412) 510-53-48

Demirbank's license was revoked on December 23, 2017. The Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan stated that, the license was terminated due to the non-compliance of the bank's overall capital with the minimum requirement established for banks, and the ratio of the overall capital adequacy is below three percent stipulated in the legislation. The bank also lacked resources for discharge of its obligations to creditors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Creditor Committee for Azerbaijan's Demirbank established
Economy news 19 May 14:28
Liquidated DemirBank’s projects to be transferred to other banks
Economy news 6 March 15:01
ADIF reveals compensation paid to Azerbaijani bank’s depositors
Economy news 1 March 16:25
ADIF pays over 42% of compensations to Azerbaijani bank’s depositors
Economy news 8 February 11:15
ADIF starts payment of compensations to Azerbaijani bank’s depositors
Economy news 1 February 10:52
Azerbaijani banks inform where depositors can get their money back
Economy news 29 January 13:12
Azerbaijani DemirBank's depositors to get compensations in another bank
Economy news 12 January 11:51
Which banks manage Azerbaijani DemirBank’s mortgage portfolio?
Economy news 10 January 19:25
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund accepting claims of DemirBank creditors
Economy news 4 January 20:46
Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February
Economy news 29 December 2017 16:24
Azerbaijani Demirbank declared bankrupt
Economy news 27 December 2017 21:25
How much will depositors of closed DemirBank get in Azerbaijan?
Economy news 26 December 2017 20:22
ADIF talks compensation payment to depositors of liquidated DemirBank
Economy news 25 December 2017 16:15
License of Azerbaijani "DemirBank" liquidated
Business 22 December 2017 22:47
Azerbaijan’s DemirBank may have new stakeholders
Economy news 11 July 2017 17:20
Management of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank changes
Economy news 11 July 2017 16:30
New appointment in Azerbaijan’s DemirBank
Economy news 4 April 2017 11:30
Department head resigns in Azerbaijan’s DemirBank
Economy news 28 March 2017 17:07