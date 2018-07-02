Uzbekistan to allow citizens to open accounts in foreign banks

2 July 2018 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Citizens of Uzbekistan will be able to open and use accounts in foreign banks, the draft presidential decree “On Currency Regulation and Currency Control”, published on the portal for discussion of regulatory legal acts in Uzbekistan read.

The draft decree was developed by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The document also notes that import into Uzbekistan of foreign and national currency cash, securities in an amount equal to or not exceeding the equivalent of $10,000, can be carried out by residents and non-residents without restrictions.

Export exceeding the established amount by non-residents is carried out on the basis of a passenger customs declaration filled in at the entrance to Uzbekistan, in which the amount of foreign currency in cash is indicated not less than the amount of foreign cash withdrawn.

Prizewinners or participants of competitions, contests and olympiads organized in the country in the established order may export the currency exceeding the established amount on the basis of a document confirming the legality of receiving cash foreign currency.

Meanwhile, import and export to/from Uzbekistan by individuals of foreign and national currency cash, securities in the total amount exceeding the equivalent of $5,000, is subject to mandatory written declaration in writing, the document read.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey up by over 50% in May
Tourism 10:18
Uzbekistan considerably increases fruit, vegetable export
Economy news 09:01
Uzbekistan begins assembling Chelyabinsk tractors
Economy news 30 June 18:07
Uzbek Central Bank reveals design of new coins
Economy news 30 June 17:50
IFC places third issue of Samarkand Bonds on London Stock Exchange
Economy news 30 June 16:07
Uzbekistan registers first deflation in 2018
Economy news 30 June 14:20
Uzbekistan receives almost $1B in transfers from abroad
Economy news 30 June 11:16
Uzbek free economic zone Angren triples number of new enterprises (Exclusive)
Economy news 30 June 09:28
Wind of change in Kyrgyzstan: Jeenbekov talks China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Economy news 29 June 20:21
Honeywell UOP, AFW mull construction of Jizzakh Oil Refinery Complex
Oil&Gas 29 June 17:31
Uzbekistan adopts new law on plant quarantine
Economy news 29 June 15:47
External debt of Uzbekistan slightly increases
Economy news 29 June 15:37
Uzbekistan begins transiting Tajik electricity to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 29 June 15:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of tools
Tenders 29 June 13:08
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for program development
Tenders 29 June 11:56
Uzbekistan Airways to operate only Boeing and Airbus
Economy news 29 June 11:25
WB going on with financial support to reforms in Uzbekistan
Economy news 29 June 10:43
Ukraine to become bridge to EU for Uzbek goods
Economy news 28 June 19:19