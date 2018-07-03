Azerbaijani Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,512.7 million in late June 2018, which is $548.6 million (11.1 percent) more than in the same period last year, according to statistical data posted on the CBA website July 3.

During June 2018, CBA reserves rose by $41.3 million, while the figure increased by $178.1 million since early 2018.

Currency reserves of CBA increased by $1.36 billion or 34.2 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news