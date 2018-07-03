Pakistan, Azerbaijan must create direct banking channel to expand trade - Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO)

3 July 2018 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have to establish direct banking channel and air connectivity, lift off tariff barriers, and create alternative rail and road network, as well as visa free regime to enhance bilateral trade relations, Pakistan Embassy to Azerbaijan stated citing President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan.

The RCCI president made the statement during his speech on a press-conference in Baku dedicated to organizing a Business Opportunities Conference on July 4 and the 31st International Achievement Awards in on July 5 in Azerbaijan’s capital city.

The events will be aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities of Pakistan in Azerbaijan’s business community.

According to Latif Khan, over 450 Pakistani participants representing tourism, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic, textile, surgical goods, furniture, food, construction and other industries will be attending the events.

Further, Pakistani and Azerbaijani business communities are going to hold B2B meetings.

Latif Khan also noted that the RCCI hopes that this initiative would lead to creation of new joint ventures in future.

The RCCI president added that there is a need to explore new avenues of joint ventures and trade connectivity under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“CPEC has now become a reality on the ground. Pakistan would become hub of regional connectivity as CPEC would put it on a center stage due to new energy infrastructure and trade routes,” Latif Khan noted.

The RCCI president concluded reminding that Azerbaijan has always been very friendly towards Pakistan, which was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan immediately and reestablish diplomatic ties in July, 1992.

