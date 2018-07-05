Azer Turk Bank - closer to customers: new strategy - new opportunities

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank has adopted a new development strategy for the coming years.

According to the strategy, the bank’s structure and the work of various departments are being changed. The bank is working to facilitate and accelerate working contacts with consumers to save customers' time and improve the quality of the rendered services.

"The marketing department has been also involved in these processes, Director of the bank’s Marketing Department Rasim Hajiyev told Trend while speaking about the innovations planned to be held in the bank soon. “We are now building a new process of communication with clients based on international experience. We are attending the corresponding trainings. We are taking part in seminars and forums. We are trying to apply the knowledge gained in the local market, taking into account local realities.”

“We are currently trying to take a fresh look at digital marketing, having rejected the long-established tools of communication with customers,” he added. “The focus will be made on communication, rather than on impact on the audience. We face the task of building long-term relations with our customers, assessing their real needs and creating products and services that meet the modern requirements of consumer banking.”

“Up to 400 percent of profit is obtained from every constant customer, so all companies are interested in establishing long-term relations with their customers,” he said. “For this purpose, we also try to analyze the data of our current and potential customers more thoroughly and use the obtained information to build a lifestyle of the client to easier and faster convey the information about the banking products in which the client is interested in."

Azer Turk Bank with Turkish capital was established in 1995. Presently, 75 percent of the bank's shares belong to the Azerbaijani government.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov