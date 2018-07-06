Members of the "Astana" financial center to have access to capital of world

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Members of the "Astana" International Financial Center (AIFC) will have access to capital around the world, the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the digitalization exhibition, timed to the opening of the AIFC, the press service of the head of state reported on Akorda, the official website of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition was also attended by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan - Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan-Emomali Rahmon and Uzbekistan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Nazarbayev noted that one of the most important activities of the AIFC is to create an effective environment for the development of innovative financial technologies.

"AIFC participants will have access to capital not only in Kazakhstan and the region, but also around the world. The unprecedented conditions that have no analogues in the post-Soviet space have been created here. Yesterday we launched the AIFC exchange house, which has a modern high-tech infrastructure. The American NASDAQ and Shanghai stock exchange are already taking part in its activities," the President of Kazakhstan said.

A number of projects aimed at creating a favorable ecosystem for the development and promotion of innovative financial technologies in Kazakhstan, in particular, e-Justice (AIFC digital justice system), digital crypto-exchange, depository for cryptocurrency, financial supermarket, cyber security center, Islamic financial technologies, international startup program and other projects were demonstrated during the presentation.

Astana International Financial Centre is the financial hub for Central Asia, South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, Western China, Mongolia and Europe.

AIFC will be situated on the territory of EXPO-2017 and will use modern infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The main activities of AIFC are the development of the capital market, asset management, asset management of wealthy individuals, Islamic finance, and new financial technologies.

