Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Shahin Bagirov and Nazim Mammadov, deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, from their posts, the committee told Trend.

By another presidential order, Igbal Babayev and Javad Gasimov were appointed deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Prior to the appointment, Babayev was the head of the Main Department for Activity Assessment and Development Programs of the committee, while Gasimov was the head of the Main Department for the Organization of Customs Control of the committee.

Tamkin Khalilov and Samad Garalov were appointed to their posts, respectively. Previously, Khalilov was the first deputy head of the Main Department for Financial, Tariff and Currency Control, while Garalov was the deputy head of the committee’s Main Department for the Organization of Customs Control.

