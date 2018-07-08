Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee

8 July 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dismiss Shahin Bagirov and Nazim Mammadov, deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, from their posts, the committee told Trend.

By another presidential order, Igbal Babayev and Javad Gasimov were appointed deputy chairmen of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Prior to the appointment, Babayev was the head of the Main Department for Activity Assessment and Development Programs of the committee, while Gasimov was the head of the Main Department for the Organization of Customs Control of the committee.

Tamkin Khalilov and Samad Garalov were appointed to their posts, respectively. Previously, Khalilov was the first deputy head of the Main Department for Financial, Tariff and Currency Control, while Garalov was the deputy head of the committee’s Main Department for the Organization of Customs Control.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting dedicated to socio-economic development in 1H18
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister for emergency situations appointed in Azerbaijan
Business 11:32
President Aliyev approves amendments to state budget for 2018
Politics 6 July 19:39
President Aliyev approves agreements between SOCAR and Equinor
Oil&Gas 5 July 22:42
President Aliyev: Healthcare - one of key priority areas in Azerbaijan
Politics 5 July 15:52
Ilham Aliyev: All those guilty in Mingachevir thermal power plant accident must be punished (PHOTO)
Politics 4 July 18:54
Latest
Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany
Politics 13:09
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 12:08
Iran sets sight on neighbors to counter US sanctions
Business 12:06
CNPC preparing tender for gas fields’ development in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:59
President Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting dedicated to socio-economic development in 1H18
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister for emergency situations appointed in Azerbaijan
Business 11:32
Iran’s car imports fall by 68%
Business 11:26