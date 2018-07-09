Azerbaijan may greatly increase hazelnut exports to Switzerland

9 July 2018 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan may significantly increase hazelnut exports to Switzerland, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev told reporters in Baku July 9.

He said that presently, Azerbaijan doesn’t fully reach its potential in this direction.

“Azerbaijan has an opportunity to annually export hazelnuts worth $125 million,” Mustafayev said. “Switzerland is a good market for this.”

The minister added that last week, the Azerbaijani export delegation was in Switzerland.

“During the visit, an agreement was reached on the export of 220 tons of hazelnuts worth $125,000,” the minister said.

In 2017, a total of 22 tons of hazelnuts were exported to Switzerland.

