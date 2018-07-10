China expanding investments in Uzbek economy

10 July 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan's population grows
Uzbekistan 11:23
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10:27
Uzbekistan to open first metal processing plant in Tashkent
Economy news 10:11
Germany, China reaffirm their support for Iran nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 07:51
Uzbekistan, Pakistan mull expansion of trade, economic ties
Economy news 9 July 19:51
Major Russian air carrier to open flights from Moscow to Tashkent
Tourism 9 July 18:43
Latest
Uzbekistan's population grows
Uzbekistan 11:23
Trump departs for Europe for meetings with foreign leaders
US 11:22
KazPrime indicator value for July 10
Economy news 11:03
President Aliyev: Criminal, corrupt, thievish, deceitful power of bloodsuckers in Armenia completely collapsed
Politics 10:43
Turkish president to appoint military commanders
Turkey 10:35
Kazakhstan’s international reserves decrease
Economy news 10:29
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10:27
Despite energy supply problem, "AzerTelecom" provided uninterrupted, stable Internet service
Business 10:27
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 10
Business 10:24