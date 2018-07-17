US companies to help Uzbekistan develop key sectors of economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

American consulting companies will help Uzbekistan in elaboration of strategies for the development of key sectors of the country's economy, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to a government decree.

In particular, McKinsey & Company will be responsible for the development of the chemical industry and attracting foreign investment, Boston Consulting Group – for elaboration of a comprehensive strategy for the development of the oil and gas industry, the definition and development of promising investment projects, support in attraction of foreign investors in the exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons.

In addition, Uzbekistan has agreed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on strategic cooperation in the reformation of the power industry and the development of renewable energy, and with the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank – on provision of consulting services in the field of development and attraction of investments in the power industry.

The World Bank Group will also engage in provision of consulting services in the field of comprehensive reformation of air transport and attraction of investments in this sphere, and the International Finance Corporation will engage in attraction of direct foreign investment and assessment of the effectiveness of the use of resources in the field of deep processing of natural gas.

The government instructed the relevant agencies to sign agreements and contracts with all these international financial institutions and consulting companies before August 1, and to submit a detailed program of further cooperation with them before August 10.

