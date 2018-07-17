US companies to help Uzbekistan develop key sectors of economy

17 July 2018 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

American consulting companies will help Uzbekistan in elaboration of strategies for the development of key sectors of the country's economy, "Podrobno.uz" reported referring to a government decree.

In particular, McKinsey & Company will be responsible for the development of the chemical industry and attracting foreign investment, Boston Consulting Group – for elaboration of a comprehensive strategy for the development of the oil and gas industry, the definition and development of promising investment projects, support in attraction of foreign investors in the exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons.

In addition, Uzbekistan has agreed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on strategic cooperation in the reformation of the power industry and the development of renewable energy, and with the World Bank Group and the Asian Development Bank – on provision of consulting services in the field of development and attraction of investments in the power industry.

The World Bank Group will also engage in provision of consulting services in the field of comprehensive reformation of air transport and attraction of investments in this sphere, and the International Finance Corporation will engage in attraction of direct foreign investment and assessment of the effectiveness of the use of resources in the field of deep processing of natural gas.

The government instructed the relevant agencies to sign agreements and contracts with all these international financial institutions and consulting companies before August 1, and to submit a detailed program of further cooperation with them before August 10.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Uzbekistan, Russia eye to build plant for production of pipes with thermal insulation
Economy news 18:28
"Uzagroexport" talks plans for dev't of agricultural industry of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:26
Private commercial bank of Uzbekistan plans to increase assets (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:24
New procedure of land seizure to be introduced in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan may establish free trade regime
Economy news 18:13
Latest
Azerbaijani president approves execution of SOFAZ’s 2017 budget
Politics 19:43
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve
Politics 19:36
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build highway in Gabala district
Politics 19:30
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 19:12
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47