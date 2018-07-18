Turkish investor to build shopping center and "Smart house" in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Turkish businessman Recep Shirin intends to implement in the capital of Uzbekistan the project for the construction of a shopping center and a multi-storey residential complex entitled as "Smart house", "Podrobno.uz" reported July 18.

The project was approved by mayor of the capital, and new facilities will be built now in Yakkasaray district of Tashkent.

"Previously, if we sent a letter to mayor’s office, we would have had to wait 15 days for an answer. However, a decision regarding our appeal was adopted within less than 15 minutes at the meeting, organized by the Tashkent city administration. We thank everyone who organized this event," said Recep Sirin.

The multi-storey project "Smart house" is a complex with many opportunities for a new look of the city, he noted.

Now, the Tashkent city administration is preparing in the prescribed manner the documents related to the allocation of land to the investor, after which the construction of buildings will begin. The Turks intend to invest at least $10 million in the project.

