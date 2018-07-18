Turkish investor to build shopping center and "Smart house" in Tashkent

18 July 2018 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Turkish businessman Recep Shirin intends to implement in the capital of Uzbekistan the project for the construction of a shopping center and a multi-storey residential complex entitled as "Smart house", "Podrobno.uz" reported July 18.

The project was approved by mayor of the capital, and new facilities will be built now in Yakkasaray district of Tashkent.

"Previously, if we sent a letter to mayor’s office, we would have had to wait 15 days for an answer. However, a decision regarding our appeal was adopted within less than 15 minutes at the meeting, organized by the Tashkent city administration. We thank everyone who organized this event," said Recep Sirin.

The multi-storey project "Smart house" is a complex with many opportunities for a new look of the city, he noted.

Now, the Tashkent city administration is preparing in the prescribed manner the documents related to the allocation of land to the investor, after which the construction of buildings will begin. The Turks intend to invest at least $10 million in the project.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 15:48
Uzbekistan to assist Afghanistan in reconstruction of textile industry
Economy news 15:32
US citizens leading among applicants for e-visa to Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:22
Uzbekistan to increase energy export to Afghanistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:21
Crop production holds lion's share in Uzbek agricultural sector
Economy news 11:39
Latest
Israel grants $33 million to GE, Medtronic, Change Healthcare to boost R&D
Israel 16:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 15:57
Uzbek interior ministry to buy refrigeration equipment via tender
Tenders 15:57
Sergio Mattarella: Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against threats posed by radicalism
Politics 15:57
TAP’s Swiss shareholder substantially lowers its net investments
Oil&Gas 15:56
Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku
Business 15:54
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 15:52
Azerbaijan, Ukraine may bring trade turnover to $1B - envoy
Economy news 15:50
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49