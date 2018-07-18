GM Uzbekistan creates testing laboratory for Uzbek automotive industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Uzbek automaker GM Uzbekistan has launched a central testing and measuring laboratory for free testing and certification of localizable parts of cars, the "UzDaily.uz" portal reported.

The laboratory has been established in order to create additional opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to start activities for localization of the production of components of cars.

The laboratory is equipped with modern devices and equipment of high accuracy and reliability, employs highly qualified specialists who have passed training courses of the "Uzstandard" Agency and other specialized agencies.

The laboratory has the necessary modern equipment for testing samples of parts for light resistance, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, tension and compression.

Also, an information resource center has been launched under the laboratory, where the qualified information support on testing of localized parts can be obtained.

The laboratory is accredited by “Uzstandard” Agency until 2020 and certified by Turkish Accreditation Agency TURKAK in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2007 standard.

