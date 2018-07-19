Duty-free objects in Uzbekistan to receive perpetual licenses

19 July 2018 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

A draft resolution of Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers “On approving regulations on licensing the activity of a temporary storage warehouse, free warehouse and duty-free shop” has been posted on the website of the System for Assessing the Impact of Legislation Acts of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

In accordance with the document, it is planned to simplify the licensing of tax-free and customs warehouses, as well as duty-free shops in Uzbekistan.

It is proposed to approve new provisions on licensing these organizations, developed by the Uzbek State Customs Committee.

The main innovation is that licenses are planned to be issued without a limitation period (presently, licenses are issued for 5 years) and through a set of information systems called “License.”

If the resolution is approved, all organizations falling under its effect will have to undergo licensing under the new rules until January 1, 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:56
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to co-op in social sector
Economy news 13:54
VISA talks co-badged cards in Uzbekistan jointly with UzCard
Economy news 12:43
New online service now available for taxpayers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:38
Uzbek, Chinese meat products to compete for Arab markets
Economy news 10:32
French Development Agency to finance various sectors in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:57
Latest
Georgian Defence Minister: “Georgia will stand firm on its NATO route”
Georgia 15:54
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy Al-Mn hardener
Tenders 15:37
A new solution to help improve oil production process in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:36
Iran, Russia working to establish stock market corridor for investors – CSDI head (Exclusive)
Business 15:19
Solemn opening ceremony of Muslim Magomayev park takes place in Kyiv (PHOTO)
Society 15:16
Tashkent airport opens tender to buy dental materials, tools
Tenders 15:12
President Aliyev: Italy, Azerbaijan very close friendly, partner countries
Politics 15:03
Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:56
SOCAR Energy Georgia announces forecasts for investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:56