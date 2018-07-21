Thrice as much affordable housing to be built in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Some 638 high-rise buildings will be built in the capital of Uzbekistan within one year, in which 28,000 apartments will be accommodated, Podrobno.uz reported referring to the press service of the country's president.

The apartment buildings were not built in Tashkent for many years, which led to the emergence of an acute need for housing. The construction of affordable homes for families in need of housing has started in all cities since 2017 by the initiative of the president. So, 102 affordable apartment buildings were built last year in the Sergeli district of Tashkent city, 4,088 families purchased apartments in those buildings.

The construction of 638 multi-storey buildings accommodating 28,000 apartments is continuing in the capital in the current year.

"We have never before built so many apartment buildings in Tashkent. It has been planned to build 72 seven-storey buildings on one residential area," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The head of state instructed to use modern achievements of housing construction, to start the construction of such houses in other places.

