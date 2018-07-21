Thrice as much affordable housing to be built in Tashkent

21 July 2018 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Some 638 high-rise buildings will be built in the capital of Uzbekistan within one year, in which 28,000 apartments will be accommodated, Podrobno.uz reported referring to the press service of the country's president.

The apartment buildings were not built in Tashkent for many years, which led to the emergence of an acute need for housing. The construction of affordable homes for families in need of housing has started in all cities since 2017 by the initiative of the president. So, 102 affordable apartment buildings were built last year in the Sergeli district of Tashkent city, 4,088 families purchased apartments in those buildings.

The construction of 638 multi-storey buildings accommodating 28,000 apartments is continuing in the capital in the current year.

"We have never before built so many apartment buildings in Tashkent. It has been planned to build 72 seven-storey buildings on one residential area," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The head of state instructed to use modern achievements of housing construction, to start the construction of such houses in other places.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French bank to help Uzbekistan in financing small business
Economy news 13:56
Potential of Uzbekistan's mineral deposits nears $6 trillion
Economy news 12:07
Uzbekistan to import natural rubber from Indonesia for production of tires
Economy news 11:59
Uzbekistan, WB to connect Central Asian countries to high-speed Internet
ICT 11:08
Siemens may build filling station for electric vehicles in Tashkent City
Economy news 10:53
Black Star Burger restaurant to open in Tashkent soon
Economy news 10:29
Latest
Tender for repair of street lamps in vicinity of Baku announced
Tenders 14:19
Azerbaijani army soldier killed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:12
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for HEVC Head End ‎ equipment‎
Tenders 14:10
Another criminal involved in Ganja events eliminated (PHOTO)
Politics 14:00
French bank to help Uzbekistan in financing small business
Economy news 13:56
S&P expects gradual improvement in asset quality of Kazakh bank
Economy news 13:52
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
US 13:50
At least 11 IRGC members killed in clash in western Iran
Politics 13:38
Turkmenistan increasing production of petroleum products
Oil&Gas 12:54