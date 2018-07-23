Moody's withdraws all ratings of biggest Kazakh freight railcar fleet operator

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Moody's international ratings agency has withdrawn all ratings of the largest operator of freight railcar fleet of Kazakhstan, Kaztemirtrans JSC, the agency said in a statement July 23.

Moody's decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons, the agency said in the statement.

The agency reminds that earlier Kaztemirtrans JSC had a corporate family rating of Ba1 and probability of default of Ba1-PD. The ratings had a stable outlook.

The baseline credit appraisal (BCA) of Kaztemirtrans JSC was b2.

Kaztemirtrans JSC is a subsidiary of the railway operator Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) NC JSC.

