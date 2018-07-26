Kazakhstan imposes restrictions on chicken import from Russia

26 July 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture has imposed temporary restrictions on the chicken import from Russia, said a message from the ministry.

Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the ministry has taken such a decision due to new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, said the message.

The avian influenza virus has been found in Orlovsk, Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions of Russia.

Aside from poultry meat, the restrictions have been imposed on import of live chickens, hatching eggs, feathers, all kinds of poultry products that have not undergone heat treatment (at least 70 ° C), feed and feed additives for birds, as well as hunting trophies not treated with taxidermist.

Moreover, Kazakhstan has imposed restrictions on the import of equipment used in the Orlovsk, Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions of Russia for bird slaughter and cutting.

