SOCAR Polymer-largest project in non-oil economy of Azerbaijan - official

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

SOCAR Polymer is the largest project implemented in recent years in the non-oil sector of the economy of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov said July 28 at the event entitled as "Organization of the production chain from raw materials to final products".

"It is planned to create clusters around the enterprise, and local companies will be able to use the products manufactured by those clusters. The project is important in terms of creating a production chain," Safarov said.

The deputy minister stressed that the role of industry in the development of the economy is invaluable.

"Azerbaijan's non-oil industry has grown by nine percent in the first six months of 2018," Safarov said.

