Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine to set up technical center in Iran

Tehran, Iran, July 30

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The head of Association Italiana Marmomacchine, an association which represents Italy’s marble and stone machinery industries, said it has signed an agreement with Iran to set up a technical center in the country.

"We have signed an agreement with Iran to set up a stone technical center in the country," Flavio Marabelli told IRNA news agency on July 28.

He did not give further details about the center.

Referring to the US returning sanctions, he said all channels of cooperation between Tehran and Europe should remain open after the new sanctions are imposed.

"Italy will stand by Iran under any circumstances," he noted.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

Marabelli said the US could not unilaterally exert pressure on Iran, adding, "We will not circumvent the sanctions, but we will maintain our current ties with Iran".

He also called for removing all obstacles to trade between Iran and Europe, particularly the banking barriers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news