Japanese company may enter Uzbek energy sector

Tashkent hosted the Uzbek-Japanese business forum on July 31, Uzbek media reported.

The forum was held within the framework of the visit of the Japanese delegation led by Mamoru Sekiyama, Сhairman of the working group on foreign trade, investment and infrastructure of the Silk Road Japan-Uzbekistan Foundation, adviser to the Marubeni corporation.

The event was organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Investments.

The Japanese delegation included representatives of such companies as Marubeni Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Japan Tobacco, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sakai Heavy Industries, as well as representatives of the lower house of the Japanese Parliament.

Currently, 10 enterprises with the participation of Japanese investments operate in Uzbekistan, including one with fully Japanese capital. Representative offices of 15 firms and companies of Japan are accredited in Uzbekistan. The main areas of their activities are oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industries, production of power equipment, machine-building and engineering products, provision of transport and logistics services, trade operations, tourism and others.

The actual problem of large and small cities of Uzbekistan is maintaining the proper state and development of highways. Koji Tanaka, adviser to the commercial technology department of Sakai Heavy Industries, spoke about Japanese methods of improving the road infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

Ryuji Miura, representative of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, delivered a project of potential cooperation in the sphere of the fuel and energy complex within the framework of the presentation “Opportunities for introduction of technologies for medium and small-volume gas turbines in development of Uzbekistan”.

The Japanese delegation also plans to visit industrial facilities and medical institutions in the Samarkand region, as well as familiarize with the tourist infrastructure of the legendary city of Samarkand.

