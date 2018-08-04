Fertilizer production increases in Kazakhstan

4 August 2018 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan-Tekeli gas pipeline ready for operation
Oil&Gas 11:43
Kazakh Energy Ministry: talks on restoring Central Asian Power System underway (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:07
Gas chemical complex with Chinese capital to be built in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Oil&Gas 3 August 20:53
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 3 August 20:50
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss prospects of bilateral relations
Kazakhstan 3 August 20:46
Living wage decreases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 3 August 20:36
Latest
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 13:58
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 3
Oil&Gas 13:38
President Aliyev extends condolences to Russian counterpart
Politics 13:23
North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile program - confidential U.N. report
Other News 13:22
Uzbek auto maker to carry out re-branding
Economy news 12:52
Azercell’s Barama Center bids farewell to its graduates
ICT 12:41
Uzbekistan may open very own crowdfunding platform
Economy news 12:22
Iran says to take delivery of ATR planes tomorrow
Business 12:01
Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders creating modern business centers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:50