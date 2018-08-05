Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain

5 August 2018 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A permanent exhibition of products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand will be organized in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, chairman of the board of the Association for Azerbaijan-Arab Countries Cooperation (AACC) Elshan Rahimov told Trend.

"The organization of this exhibition will allow Azerbaijan to promote its products not only in Bahrain, but also in other Arab countries," he added.

"A great number of tourists from other Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, visit Bahrain which is facilitated by both territorial proximity and visa-free regime between the two countries," Rahimov said.

"There are offices of the biggest transnational corporations of the Arab world in Bahrain, the smallest Arab country in the world," he said. "Moreover, there is the world's biggest oil shale deposit in the country."

Rahimov said that Bahrain’s investors are also interested in investing their money in Azerbaijan.

"For example, Bahrain’s BCGCM financial company is interested in creating an investment fund in Azerbaijan," he said. "Bahrain’s businessmen are ready to invest in financial institutions and in the creation of world famous entertainment centers in Azerbaijan."

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports via Bab al-Mandab strait
Arab World 4 August 18:34
Saudi Arabia to resume oil exports through Red Sea lane
Arab World 4 August 14:28
Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July
Arab World 4 August 10:10
Turkmenistan and Bahrain to hold business negotiations in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 3 August 09:54
Oil supported as new hedges placed, but rising global supplies weigh
Oil&Gas 3 August 09:41
Saudi company may implement e-commerce projects in Uzbekistan
Economy news 1 August 15:13
Latest
3 rescued, 11 missing in fishing boat accident in China
China 08:40
5 killed in small plane crash in north Oklahoma
US 08:11
Plane carrying bodies of journalists killed in CAR lands in Moscow
Russia 07:28
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 07:00
New severe Ebola outbreak hits eastern Congo killing at least 33
Other News 06:15
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 05:19
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Other News 04:21
Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing
Other News 03:33
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 02:51