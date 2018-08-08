Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 8

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have increased August 8, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.8195 manats to 2062.848 manats per ounce in the country on August 8, compared to the price on August 7.

The price of silver increased by 0.1156 manats to 26.2166 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.613 manats to 1412.326 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 4.5135 manats to 1551.573 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 8, 2018 August 7, 2018 Gold XAU 2062,848 2058.0285 Silver XAG 26,2166 26.101 Platinium XPT 1412,326 1405.713 Palladium XPD 1551,573 1547.0595

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest standard of purity (999.9). Bank metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news