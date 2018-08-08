Iran shipments of chilled beef surge

8 August 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran labor minister fails to survive impeachment
Politics 12:46
Iran's West Karoun oil output to rise
Oil&Gas 11:46
Iranian ministry okays urgent import of newsprint
Business 10:35
Iran-Russia trade turnover keeps rising
Economy news 10:02
Southern Gas Corridor receives waiver from US sanctions against Iran's energy customers
Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:30
Latest
ECB sees scope for further consumption boom
Europe 12:56
Israel says air defense sirens near Gaza a false alarm
Israel 12:54
China's July exports rise more than expected despite U.S. tariffs
China 12:52
Iran labor minister fails to survive impeachment
Politics 12:46
Azerbaijani customs strengthens cooperation with SMEs
Economy news 12:32
Contractor for archeological studies along IGB route named
Oil&Gas 12:22
Italy's Eni extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12:16
Kazakhstan’s Tengizchevroil significantly reduces gas flaring volume
Oil&Gas 12:14
Iran's West Karoun oil output to rise
Oil&Gas 11:46