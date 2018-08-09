Iran-Indonesia trade value grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 9

Trend:

Iran’s commercial counselor to Indonesia Anwar Kamari said the country’s exported non-oil goods to Indonesia worth $250 million in the first three months of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 21).

Kamari added that the amount registered a 52 percent and 86 growth in tonnage and value respectively compared with last year’s corresponding period, Shata news agency reported.

The total value of the country’s exports to Indonesia during the same period last year stood at $134, he noted.

Indonesia also exported 292,159 tons of commodities worth $227.90 million to Iran during the 11 months to Feb. 19, up by 0.82 percent in tonnage and by 29.21 percent in value year on year.

During the same period, imports from Indonesia made up 0.96 percent and 0.46 percent of the total volume and value of Iran’s imports respectively. As such, Indonesia was the 26th biggest exporter of goods to Iran during the period.

