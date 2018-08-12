Azerbaijan to strengthen control over food safety in small and medium enterprises

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will coordinate their activity.

Head of the Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli and Head of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov signed a memorandum of understanding.

"The signing of the document will create favorable conditions for the two structures to carry out joint activity and will give impetus to the development of SMEs in Azerbaijan," Tahmazli said at the event.

“The signed memorandum will help coordinate the state regulation in the field of food security with the legitimate interests of entrepreneurs,” Mammadov added.

"I would like to stress that our cooperation is based on the principles of transparency, efficiency and convenient services rendered to entrepreneurs to increase the role of SMEs in the national economy," he said. “The need to improve the effectiveness of measures aimed at the development of food security confirms the importance of cooperation between the state structures."

The memorandum envisages joint activity by both structures in the field of control over the implementation of legislation by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of food security during production, import and export of products, international principles and norms, as well as improvement of the quality of services at all stages of the production chain, joint monitoring in the field of food security and other issues.

