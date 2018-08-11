Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 30
|
1.7
|
August 6
|
1.7
|
July 31
|
1.7
|
August 7
|
1.7
|
August 1
|
1.7
|
August 8
|
1.7
|
August 2
|
1.7
|
August 9
|
1.7
|
August 3
|
1.7
|
August 10
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0064 manats or 0.3258 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.96718 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 30
|
1.9814
|
August 6
|
1.9644
|
July 31
|
1.992
|
August 7
|
1.9649
|
August 1
|
1.9853
|
August 8
|
1.9760
|
August 2
|
1.9802
|
August 9
|
1.9726
|
August 3
|
1.9706
|
August 10
|
1.9580
|
Average weekly
|
1.9819
|
Average weekly
|
1.96718
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.8507 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02634 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 30
|
0.027
|
August 6
|
0.0268
|
July 31
|
0.0273
|
August 7
|
0.0267
|
August 1
|
0.0272
|
August 8
|
0.0268
|
August 2
|
0.027
|
August 9
|
0.0259
|
August 3
|
0.0268
|
August 10
|
0.0255
|
Average weekly
|
0.02706
|
Average weekly
|
0.02634
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.036 manats or 10.8271 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.31894 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 30
|
0.3498
|
August 6
|
0.3325
|
July 31
|
0.3479
|
August 7
|
0.3226
|
August 1
|
0.3449
|
August 8
|
0.3246
|
August 2
|
0.3411
|
August 9
|
0.3185
|
August 3
|
0.3337
|
August 10
|
0.2965
|
Average weekly
|
0.34348
|
Average weekly
|
0.31894
