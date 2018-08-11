Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

11 August 2018 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 30

1.7

August 6

1.7

July 31

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 1

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 2

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 3

1.7

August 10

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0064 manats or 0.3258 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.96718 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 30

1.9814

August 6

1.9644

July 31

1.992

August 7

1.9649

August 1

1.9853

August 8

1.9760

August 2

1.9802

August 9

1.9726

August 3

1.9706

August 10

1.9580

Average weekly

1.9819

Average weekly

1.96718

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0013 manats or 4.8507 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02634 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 30

0.027

August 6

0.0268

July 31

0.0273

August 7

0.0267

August 1

0.0272

August 8

0.0268

August 2

0.027

August 9

0.0259

August 3

0.0268

August 10

0.0255

Average weekly

0.02706

Average weekly

0.02634

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.036 manats or 10.8271 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.31894 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 30

0.3498

August 6

0.3325

July 31

0.3479

August 7

0.3226

August 1

0.3449

August 8

0.3246

August 2

0.3411

August 9

0.3185

August 3

0.3337

August 10

0.2965

Average weekly

0.34348

Average weekly

0.31894

