Association of hotels, restaurants and cafes to be established in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

14 August 2018 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The work on the establishment of an Association of hotels, restaurants and cafes is being conducted in Azerbaijan, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend Aug. 14.

Thus, Azerbaijan will be able to become a member of the European Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes (HOTREC).

Vice-President of HOTREC Akos Niklai arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss these and other issues. He has already met with the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev.

The opportunities for further development of tourism, existing infrastructure and other issues were discussed during the meeting. It was decided to start at the initial stage the necessary procedures to obtain for Azerbaijan the observer status in the European Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes.

Today HOTREC unites 43 European associations, hotels, restaurants and companies operating in the field of tourism.

The main activities of the Association are the development of the tourism industry, the introduction of innovations and ICT, environmental protection through "green technologies", more efficient use of resources in gastronomic tourism, enhancement of competition in the industry and other issues.

