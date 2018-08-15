Azerbaijan to open more trading houses abroad (PHOTO)

15 August 2018 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to significantly expand the number of its trading houses abroad, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov said at the meeting of the Exporters' Club, dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijani trading houses on Aug. 15.

"In the near future Azerbaijan plans to open trading houses in five more countries," the Deputy Minister said. "It is planned to open trading houses in the UAE, Russia, China, Poland and Kazakhstan until the end of 2018."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 11:44
Credit unions of Azerbaijan awaiting decision on new sources of financing
Economy news 10:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 91 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Volume of Azerbaijani tea exports for 2018 announced (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:50
Azerbaijani IT company improving domestic navigation app
ICT 09:31
IGB talks on agreements to be signed in next few months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Latest
Uzbekistan's agriculture sector holds 25% of country's total exports
Economy news 11:50
EDB prepares to invest in new projects in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:47
Uzbekistan may build Central Asia's first solar power plant in Navoi region
Oil&Gas 11:46
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 11:44
Uzbekistan intends to attract FDI worth more than $5B
Economy news 11:35
Azerbaijani oil slightly rises in price
Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan's GDP increases
Economy news 10:57
Azerbaijan's "Teleradio" Production Union opens tender
Tenders 10:40
Credit unions of Azerbaijan awaiting decision on new sources of financing
Economy news 10:35