Turkish company to build European boulevard in Tashkent

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Turkish Ozguven Mimarlik Ltd. company will build a European boulevard with elements of national architecture in Tashkent as part of the project of construction of the international business center (IBC) Tashkent City, the IBC said in a statement.

The control over the construction of engineering communications is carried out by another Turkish company – Muhendis, the message says.

The boulevard will extend between the rows of six-storey buildings. Coffee shops, restaurants, retail outlets, boutiques of famous brands will be located on the lower floors, and residential and hotel complex, as well as office space will be located on the upper floors.

It is planned to develop around each house a large courtyard, which the windows of apartments will open onto. The facade of these buildings, as well as the boulevard itself, will be paved with natural stone.

Such cladding will demonstrate exquisite European antiquity, which in combination with the national architecture of the houses will form a bright and colorful appearance of the buildings, the project developers and designers believe.

The most important part of the work – the compaction of soil for foundation is being completed on the site, which will take more than 30 percent of the total period of construction and will substantially determine the sustainability of the building.

After the completion of the soil compaction process, the specialists will begin the first stage of construction – the construction of the inner boulevard. The second stage will include the construction of the outer part of the boulevard facing the road.

All the objects of the business center are built according to international standards under the guidance of local and foreign experts, the message says.

