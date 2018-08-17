Hilton hotel to appear in Tashkent

17 August 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

A congress hall and a five-star 20-story Hilton hotel will be built in Tashkent within a project to construct an international business center, dubbed the Tashkent City.

The hotel will have 250 rooms of five categories, Tashkent City said in a statement.

At the moment, the Tashkent City administration is near to signing a franchise agreement with Hilton, which will provide the exclusive rights to use its brand.

Completion of the international business center's construction has been scheduled for the end of 2019.

Also the news broke today that the Turkish company Ozguven Mimarlik Inc. will build "a European boulevard" with elements of national architecture in Tashkent as part of the Tashkent City project.

---

