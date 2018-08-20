UN helping Turkmenistan to develop agriculture in arid regions

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan are implementing a joint project aimed at supporting the agricultural communities in the arid regions of the country, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper wrote Aug. 20.

An event on natural and climatic factors in planning of irrigation of agricultural crops has been held in Ashgabat within the framework of the project.

In particular, the participants were acquainted with the AquaCrop technology, developed by the Land and Water Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN. AquaCrop predicts the yield of plants depending on water consumption. The project is planned to be used in the Lebap and Dashoguz regions.

Three compact weather stations have been purchased for this purpose. The weather stations have the equipment to determine the quality of soil and subsoil waters.

Nearly one million tons of wheat were harvested in Turkmenistan this year. Turkmenistan has already earned a special award from the FAO for its achievements in food security.

