UN helping Turkmenistan to develop agriculture in arid regions

20 August 2018 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan are implementing a joint project aimed at supporting the agricultural communities in the arid regions of the country, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper wrote Aug. 20.

An event on natural and climatic factors in planning of irrigation of agricultural crops has been held in Ashgabat within the framework of the project.

In particular, the participants were acquainted with the AquaCrop technology, developed by the Land and Water Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN. AquaCrop predicts the yield of plants depending on water consumption. The project is planned to be used in the Lebap and Dashoguz regions.

Three compact weather stations have been purchased for this purpose. The weather stations have the equipment to determine the quality of soil and subsoil waters.

Nearly one million tons of wheat were harvested in Turkmenistan this year. Turkmenistan has already earned a special award from the FAO for its achievements in food security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
An oil terminal built in northern region of Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkmen president expresses condolences over death of Kofi Annan
Turkmenistan 13:58
Turkmenistan expecting its first harvest of bananas
Turkmenistan 11:10
Turkmenistan preparing for joint business forum with Austria
Economy news 10:29
Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian
Oil&Gas 19 August 19:23
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19 August 19:01
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 18:35
China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official
Business 18:05
Azerbaijan names priority areas for establishment of joint ventures with UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:58
Iran exports to US grow by over 280%
Business 17:55
Russian company starts exporting Essentuki mineral water to Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:55
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 20
Business 17:44
Azerbaijan and Belarus have strong potential to expand joint production - expert
Commentary 17:43
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 21
Economy news 17:05
Iran officially ditches US dollar in trade
Business 16:49