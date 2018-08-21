IOM consulting Turkmenistan on preliminary passenger information systems

21 August 2018 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Turkmenistan held a seminar in Ashgabat city on the preliminary passenger information systems, the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan said in a message.

The event was attended by representatives of companies offering communication services for preliminary passenger information systems, such as SITA, EDIFLY, Rockwell Collins and WCC.

Employees of relevant ministries and departments, military and law enforcement bodies of Turkmenistan were the participants of the seminar.

At the seminar, the implementation of this system in Turkmenistan and best practices were discussed.

“Participants noted the importance of holding regular training seminars to further expand interaction and study best practices,” the message said.

Turkmenistan joined the IOM as a full member in 2013.

In June 1998, an agreement on cooperation was signed between the government of Turkmenistan and IOM. The IOM mission started its work in Turkmenistan in 2005.

The main program directions of joint work include counteracting human trafficking and assistance to migrants, technical cooperation and border management, management of emergency situations, as well as reduction of the risk of natural disasters.

As part of joint programs, information and educational events are being held, and the institutional and professional capacity of the relevant structures of Turkmenistan is growing.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan on land, and with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran on the Caspian Sea.

