Kazakhstan drafts next 5-year industrialization plan

22 August 2018 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Kazakhstan has developed five-year plan of the industrialization program, which will be implemented beginning from 2020, the Kazakh news agency Kazinform reported referring to Minister for Investments and Development Jenis Kasymbek.

“I would like to note that in line with the instructions of the head of state the Ministry has developed a conceptual vision of industrial-innovative development for 2020-2024, taking into account new global technological trends. The main goal will be further enhancing competitiveness of the manufacturing industry with an emphasis on developing and promoting exports,” the minister said.

According to Kasymbek, special attention will be paid to technology transfer, promotion of digitalization of manufacturing industry.

“We propose to develop basic principles and approaches for the third five-year plan of industrialization at the meeting of the Industrial Development Commission in the first decade of September 2018,” Kasymbek concluded, addressing Prime-Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The first five-year state program of industrialization began in 2010, the second – in 2015. Industrialization contributes to increasing number of enterprises in processing industry, oriented to finished products (chemical industry, engineering, furniture, construction materials).

In the 1H2018, some 3,500 were operating in Kazakhstan in the processing industry.

---

