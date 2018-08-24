UAE interested in importing meat, honey, metal constructions from Kazakhstan

24 August 2018 09:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The participation of Kazakh enterprises in the EXPO 2020 exhibition in Dubai was discussed during the trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan to the UAE, Kazinform reported referring to the press service of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The mission was organized by the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Dubai, the Atameken Scientific and Production Enterprise and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation, which included 12 large commodity producers in the field of engineering, construction, light and food industries, was headed by the consul of Kazakhstan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov.

Over 40 oil and gas enterprises, construction companies, leasing and private transport companies and a number of retail chains participated from the UAE. Arab businessmen seemed to be interested in importing meat, honey, metal structures, equipment for the preparation of oil, gas and water and other goods manufactured in Kazakhstan.

Negotiations between the Petropavlovsk metal structures plant and EXPO-2020 representatives were held successfully. Employees of GEMOS Kazakhstan LLP, Topan LLP, Aktobe Oil Equipment Plant JSC met with representatives of the largest oil company Dragon Oil. Food industry workers from Green Shop, Sun Bee Altai, DK Premium and the National Center for Healthy Nutrition "SHARMAN" attended the largest trade networks of the UAE (Carrefour, Lulu and Union Coop).

